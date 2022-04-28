5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday is special for her career

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved and followed actresses of Indian cinema. On Samantha's 35th birthday, here are five reasons why we think that the year 2022 holds a very special space for the actress.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday today, on Thursday, April 28. From ruling the South industries to now winning the hearts of the audience in the Hindi belt, Samantha’s popularity among the masses is growing by leaps and bounds. She made her Hindi debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2, opposite Manoj Bajpayee, and with that, she entered straight into the hearts of the Hindi audience. There are no doubts about the fact that Samantha has become one of the most loved actresses in the Indian film industry, across all languages. Her birthday became all the more special with the release of Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. As she continues to climb high on the ladder of her career, here are five reasons why we think that the year 2022 will be a lot more special for this stunning actress.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

The Hollywood debut: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Philip John. The BAFTA-award winning director has cast Samantha for his upcoming film ‘Arrangements for Love’. With this, Samantha will be joining the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ali Fazal and also Alia Bhatt and Dhanush, who too are making their Hollywood debuts this year. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Oo Antava'; video goes viral

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Working with Avenger fame Russo Bros: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s acting skills could not be hidden from the Russo Brothers -- Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo. The brothers are famous for directing Marvel films including Chris Evans starrer Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. They have also directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. The Russo brothers have pulled in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Indian ‘Citadel’ along with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Though the Netflix spy-thriller series was announced this year, it will go on the floors from 2023.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Her big pan-India release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a big pan-India project up her sleeve that will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film ‘Yashoda’ started its filming in December and is expected to release by this year. It will be the first pan-India film release for Samantha. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush to Alia Bhatt, these actors are all set for their big Hollywood debut

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Playing a lead in the mythological film: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s other highly anticipated film ‘Shaakuntalam’ is up for a release this year. The mythological film will see Samantha playing the lead role. Shaakuntalam is based on the story of Shakuntala, the daughter of Rishi Vishwamitra and nymph Menaka.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram