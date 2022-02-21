  • Facebook
    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    Sapna Choudhary's old video uploaded on YouTube in 2016 is going viral and has crossed 80 lakh views.

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch) RCB

    Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary, also known as Desi Queen enjoys a massive fan following in North India. One of the old dance videos went viral on social media during the weekend. 
     

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch) RCB

    Sapna Choudhary is very active on social media, and whenever she uploads a new dance video, it quickly becomes viral and has many shares. Sapna's dance performances are very popular in some parts of North India, and because of her popularity, she too part in India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 11. 
     

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch) RCB

    Post Bigg Boss, Sapna Choudhary did some dance numbers in a few films. Now, an old video of Sapna, Rusgulla Bikaner Ka, is going viral. In the video, we can see she is wearing a blue suit and a pink dupatta.
     

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch) RCB

    During Sapna Choudhary's performance, we can see her audiences enjoy and applaud her dance moves. The song Rusgulla Bikaner Ka was uploaded on Trimurti Cassettes' official YouTube account and has received more than 80 lakh views. It looks like one of the fans started sharing Rusgulla Bikaner Ka's video on social media since it again gained momentum. (Watch the video here)
     

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch) RCB

    Sapna Chaudhary participated in Ragni programmes in different districts of Haryana and adjoining states. Sapna's Haryanvi dance video ‘Solid Body Rai’ became a pan-India sensation, forcing her to stardom. Sapna also did ‘Hat Ja Tau’ from 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.
     

