    Why is Karan Johar trending? glance at the filmmaker's net worth, family, luxurious cars, and more

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Karan Johar is recently in the news for being the father of talentless nepo star kids in the Bollywood industry after old clips of him wanting to sabotage the career of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra went viral. We look at the filmmaker's net worth, family, luxurious cars, and more.

    Karan Johar has been in headlines albeit for all wrong reasons. After Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma's videos about calling him out indirectly for trying to ruin their careers went viral, He is being slammed for being a nepotist filmmaker yet again. A glance at his net worth, family, luxurious cars in 2023.

    Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known as the flag bearer of nepotism. We all know how Karan Johar always faces trolls and wrath for being the father of nepotism in the industry.

    Ardent fans also called him out for giving talentless stars like Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. Kangana Ranaut proudly gave him this title in KWK (Koffee With Karan), in 2017 as the flag bearer of nepotism.

    Days after being indirectly called out by Priyanka Chopra for damaging her Bollywood career in the last week itself, a video of an old press conference where he confessed to wanting to completely butcher the bollywood career of Anushka Sharma when his best friend and noted producer Aditya Chopra had signed her as the leading lady for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 had gone viral which shook the social media and internet.

    Karan Johar received a lot of ire and flak for the last few days due to the same. Karan Johar broke his silence recently through an Instagram story cryptic poem where he confessed how he felt offended being targeted again for the nepotism debate, which never stops. He defended himself and tried to give back to trolls but failed badly. Let us glance at Karan Johar's net worth and more in 2023.

    Karan Johar's net worth in 2023:

    Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker whose net worth is $215 Million (Rs 1740 Crore in INR). The super hit director has a total net worth of 215 million USD, which in Indian currency turns out to be 1740 crores INR is a considerable amount.

    Karan Johar family:

    Karan Johar stays in a plush and extravagant sea-facing flat, a duplex mansion at Carter Road, Mumbai, India, with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and his kids, Yash and Roohi Johar. He bought this mansion in 2010. The 8000 sq feet duplex cost him a minimum of Rs. 40,000 per sq foot. When he bought the house, it cost him around Rs. 32 crores. He also owns another house at Malabar – Hills, Mumbai, India which cost him around Rs. 20 Crores.

    Karan Johar luxurious cars:

    He owns a few luxury cars estimated to value around 7.5 – 8 crores. The car brands include BMW745, BMW760, Mercedes S class, etc.

