Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Vedaant Madhavan? 16 years-old breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan, who broke the record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Father shared a video on his Twitter handle; take a look

    R Madhavan's social media

    Father R Madhavan is overjoyed after his son Vedaant smashed the swimming competition record and took home the gold medal. The 16-year-old competed in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships and took first place in the 1500-meter freestyle event. By surpassing the previous record of 16 minutes, he created a new one.

    R Madhavan's social media

    Madhavan shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." In the video, commentators can be heard saying, "Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page's record at the 780m mark." 
     

    R Madhavan's social media

    He adds, "I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully. I never thought he would be trying for the record." Soon after R Madhavan posted the video, the previous record holder Advait Page remarked, "Super happy for Vedaant. Congratulations!!". 
     

    R Madhavan's social media

    Vedaant Madhavan, son of R Madhavan, garnered attention in April when he claimed the men's 800m freestyle gold medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. 
     

    R Madhavan's social media

    The actor tweeted a video with the following message: "Therefore, the winning run is still going strong TODAY as @VedaantMadhavan wins a GOLD in the Denmark Open. Thanks to everyone, including Pradeep Sir @swimmingfedera1 #ANSAdxb, for the ongoing blessings." Also Read: Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    R Madhavan's social media

    At the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen earlier in April, the young swimmer earned the silver medal in the 1500-meter freestyle swimming competition with a time of 15:57.86. He also won the gold medal in the 800-meter swimming competition with a time of 8:17.28. He had won the bronze medal in swimming at the Latvian Open qualifying meet earlier in the year. Also Read: Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know

    R Madhavan is now savouring the success of his most recent film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan's directorial debut is with this movie. He portrayed former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan in the show. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kichcha Sudeep turned designer for Vikrant Rona; here's what we know RBA

    Kichcha Sudeep turned designer for Vikrant Rona; here's what we know

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur RBA

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls RBA

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Is Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble Show gets acused of plagiarism RBA

    Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    Recent Stories

    The curious case of Adani firm s costly acquisition of Israeli port gcw

    The curious case of Adani firm's costly acquisition of Israeli port

    Watch Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing-tgy

    Watch: Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing

    Watch Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet-tgy

    Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

    Watch Car plunges into ditch after driver speeds on flooded road-tgy

    Watch: Car plunges into ditch after driver speeds on flooded road

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament gcw

    RBI wants cryptocurrencies banned, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Parliament

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon