Who is Vedaant Madhavan? 16 years-old breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan, who broke the record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Father shared a video on his Twitter handle; take a look

R Madhavan's social media

Father R Madhavan is overjoyed after his son Vedaant smashed the swimming competition record and took home the gold medal. The 16-year-old competed in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships and took first place in the 1500-meter freestyle event. By surpassing the previous record of 16 minutes, he created a new one.

Madhavan shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." In the video, commentators can be heard saying, "Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page's record at the 780m mark."



He adds, "I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully. I never thought he would be trying for the record." Soon after R Madhavan posted the video, the previous record holder Advait Page remarked, "Super happy for Vedaant. Congratulations!!".



Vedaant Madhavan, son of R Madhavan, garnered attention in April when he claimed the men's 800m freestyle gold medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.



The actor tweeted a video with the following message: "Therefore, the winning run is still going strong TODAY as @VedaantMadhavan wins a GOLD in the Denmark Open. Thanks to everyone, including Pradeep Sir @swimmingfedera1 #ANSAdxb, for the ongoing blessings."

At the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen earlier in April, the young swimmer earned the silver medal in the 1500-meter freestyle swimming competition with a time of 15:57.86. He also won the gold medal in the 800-meter swimming competition with a time of 8:17.28. He had won the bronze medal in swimming at the Latvian Open qualifying meet earlier in the year.