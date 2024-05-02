Kerala: Educational institutions across the state to remain closed till May 6 due to extreme heatwave

The educational institutions including professional colleges will be closed till May 6. The school students are advised to avoid holiday classes from 11 am to 3 pm.

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has advised educational institutions across the state to remain closed due to extreme heat in the state. A review meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister with critical decisions. The IMD has issued heat wave warnings in 4 districts including Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode.

The educational institutions including professional colleges will be closed till May 6. The school students are advised to avoid holiday classes from 11 am to 3 pm. The daytime parades and drill sessions should be avoided at training centers of police, fire brigade, other forces, and NCC due to extreme heat.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority to assess the possibility of a heat wave in the state. The district collectors explained the situation in their respective districts. The CM requested people to avoid direct sunlight on the body between 11 am to 3 pm. The construction workers, agricultural workers, hawkers, fishermen, and those engaged in other strenuous jobs are advised to adjust their working hours.

The workplaces roofed with asbestos and sheets should be closed during the day. The fire audit and safety precautions should be conducted in fire-prone areas such as markets, buildings, waste collection, and storage facilities. The fire audit of hospitals and major government institutions should be done promptly as per the norms issued by the State Disaster Management Authority. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly to avoid forest fire situations.

Ministers, Chief Secretary Dr. Venu V and other senior officials, Disaster Management Authority Member Secretary Shekhar Kuriakos and others participated in the online meeting.

