Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    A writer-journalist has charged "Koffee With Karan" with plagiarism for utilizing material from a recent programme episode without authorization or providing credit.
     

    Is Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble Show gets acused of plagiarism RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    For obvious reasons, "Koffee With Karan," Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, is one of the most watched and adored talk shows. The programme has some fun exercises, challenges, and a well-liked rapid-fire round for celebrity contestants. Due to the performers' stunning discoveries, the seventh season of the programme is drawing attention. Journalist and writer Manya Lohit Ahuja has objected to a portion in the most recent edition of the show, stating that they exploited her material without her consent or giving her any credit.

    The writer charged KWK with plagiarism and said that the most recent episode, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, contained material they had written without authorization. In part above, the host quizzed both actresses about movies.

    Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    Manya Lohit Ahuja took to her Twitter handle and posted a video from the episode and wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

    Additionally, the author sent a link to an essay she had written for iDiva in 2020 that had the same query. The K3G question was quoted exactly in the post headlined "Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the assistance of these stated storylines." She said in her post that she can't let this go and named Karan Johar, Star World, Disney+ Hotstar, Shreemi Verma, and the show's creative staff. Manya stated that although her work "may not be world-changing work," it is still hers and she wants recognition for it.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra turns 40: Know her net worth, monthly income, investments and more

    The makers and KJo are yet to release a statement on the writer's accusations. The new season of the show premiers every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali drb

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo drb

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo?

    Hollywood Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck are now married Couple had a small ceremony in Las Vegas drb

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are now married! Wedding pics inside

    Ram Charan's RRR is an 'outrageous roller coaster of a movie' says 'Doctor Strange' director, Scott Derrickson RBA

    'RRR' an 'outrageous roller coaster of a movie', says 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson

    Video: Ranbir Kapoor crashes Alia Bhatt's Kesariya's Instagram Live, does 'biwi ki tareef'; actress blushes RBA

    Video: Ranbir Kapoor crashes Alia Bhatt's Kesariya's Instagram Live, does 'biwi ki tareef'; actress blushes

    Recent Stories

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Haridwar schools to remain closed from July 20 to 26 - adt

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Haridwar schools to remain closed from July 20 to 26

    Bomb scare at Bengaluru's National Hill View Public School

    Bomb scare at Bengaluru's National Hill View Public School

    football laliga Time to win titles Robert Lewandowski first words in Barcelona colours watch snt

    Time to win titles: Robert Lewandowski's first words in Barcelona colours

    Wedding photos: Jennifer Lopez's bedroom picture goes viral; actress looks SEXY, flaunting wedding band RBA

    Wedding photos: Jennifer Lopez's bedroom picture goes viral; actress looks SEXY, flaunting wedding band

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch Here s what we know gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon