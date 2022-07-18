Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

For obvious reasons, "Koffee With Karan," Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, is one of the most watched and adored talk shows. The programme has some fun exercises, challenges, and a well-liked rapid-fire round for celebrity contestants. Due to the performers' stunning discoveries, the seventh season of the programme is drawing attention. Journalist and writer Manya Lohit Ahuja has objected to a portion in the most recent edition of the show, stating that they exploited her material without her consent or giving her any credit.

The writer charged KWK with plagiarism and said that the most recent episode, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, contained material they had written without authorization. In part above, the host quizzed both actresses about movies.

Manya Lohit Ahuja took to her Twitter handle and posted a video from the episode and wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

Additionally, the author sent a link to an essay she had written for iDiva in 2020 that had the same query. The K3G question was quoted exactly in the post headlined "Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the assistance of these stated storylines." She said in her post that she can't let this go and named Karan Johar, Star World, Disney+ Hotstar, Shreemi Verma, and the show's creative staff. Manya stated that although her work "may not be world-changing work," it is still hers and she wants recognition for it.

The makers and KJo are yet to release a statement on the writer's accusations. The new season of the show premiers every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.