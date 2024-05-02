Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Gopal Varma shares AI-generated photo of Sridevi, says 'I just came to HEAVEN to visit HER'

    A morphed image of Sridevi has sparked controversy around filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who is accused of being insensitive to the late actress. He posted the photo on X and captioned it, “I just came to HEAVEN to visit HER.”

    Ram Gopal Varma shares AI-generated photo of Sridevi, says I just came to HEAVEN to visit HER RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed Sridevi in films such as Great Robbery, Hairaan and Govindhaa Govindhaa, has always expressed his feelings for the actress. Varma stated earlier that she was the most desirable woman and the biggest celebrity in the country.

    However, a new photograph has stirred controversy about him. The filmmaker is accused of being insensitive to the late actress. He posted a photo of himself with a woman but changed her face to mimic Sridevi's. This photo has irritated Sridevi's supporters, who regard it as insulting.   

    He posted the photo on X and captioned it, “I just came to HEAVEN to visit HER.” In the AI-generated photo, Varma sits beside a morphed image of the late Sridevi in a car and smokes a cigarette.

    The post is now going viral on social media and people are calling it “disgusting”.

    RGV posts a morphed pic with Late Sridevi
    byu/pardonme_9638 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    According to reports, following the success of his first film, Siva, Ram Gopal Varma intended to cast Sridevi in his next film, Kshana Kshanam, starring Daggubati Venkatesh. He went to the actress's house in Chennai with a colleague and a producer for a meeting. In one of his blogs, Varma had previously stated that his experience working with Sridevi was unexplainable. He was so amazed by her acting and attractiveness that he attempted to touch her feet out of respect. He also stated that his film, Kshana Kshanam, was a means of expressing his love for Sridevi. He said on his blog, "Kshana Kshanam was my love letter for her."

    Sridevi died away in February 2018. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of Arjun Marwah, Boney Kapoor's nephew. She drowned by accident shortly after the ceremony ended. Her lifeless remains were taken back to Mumbai and cremated here. Thousands of admirers attended to pay their final respects to her, and Arjun Kapoor, along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, were there at the burial for their half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.  

     

