What are Mumps? How does it spread? Precautions from this diseases

What are Mumps?

Mumps is a viral infection caused by the mumps virus which primarily affects the salivary glands, leading to swelling and tenderness. 

Spread: Close Contact

The virus can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, releasing respiratory droplets that can be inhaled by others nearby.

Spread: Contaminated Surfaces

Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes can lead to infection.

Precautions: Vaccination

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is effective in preventing mumps. It's usually given in two doses, the first at around 12-15 months of age and the second at 4-6 years.

Precautions: Good Hygiene

Washing hands with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or touching potentially contaminated surfaces, can help prevent the spread of mumps.

Precautions: Avoiding Close Contact

Limit close contact with individuals who are sick with mumps. This includes avoiding sharing utensils, cups, or other personal items with someone who has mumps.

