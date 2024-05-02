What are Mumps? How does it spread? Precautions from this diseases

Lifestyle
Mumps is a viral infection caused by the mumps virus which primarily affects the salivary glands, leading to swelling and tenderness.
The virus can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, releasing respiratory droplets that can be inhaled by others nearby.
Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes can lead to infection.
The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is effective in preventing mumps. It's usually given in two doses, the first at around 12-15 months of age and the second at 4-6 years.
Washing hands with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or touching potentially contaminated surfaces, can help prevent the spread of mumps.
Limit close contact with individuals who are sick with mumps. This includes avoiding sharing utensils, cups, or other personal items with someone who has mumps.