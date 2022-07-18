Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    A Hollywood entertainment website has said that director SS Rajamouli's film RRR does stand an excellent chance to win in the Best International Feature Film category if India sends it as an official entry

    Movie Poster

    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has won over western audiences. Marvel film devotees who have seen RRR have called it an amazing movie-going experience. RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, may now win an Oscar in 2023, according to a report by IndieWire.

    Movie Poster

    It could be nominated for Best Foreign Feature Film. Over the last several days, we have observed how RRR is receiving praise from Western audiences, cinema professionals, and filmmakers. Scott Derrickson, the director of Doctor Strange, claimed to have seen RRR on his birthday.
     

    PR outlet

    Scott Derrickson tweeted, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it." 

    Movie Poster

    James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has also given the film high marks. He claimed to have seen the film and absolutely adored it. SS Rajamouli has received accolades from a few reviewers as well. Aaron Stewart Ahn, the screenwriter of films like Mandy, stated on Twitter that he would love to create a film starring Ram Charan. 
     

    Movie Poster

    Gunn tweeted, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions, he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."

    Movie Poster

    "Both Sides of the Blade" (France), "Corsage" (Austria), "Decision to Leave" (Korea), "Holy Spider" (Denmark), "One Fine Morning" (France), "Tori and Lokita" (Belgium), and "Utama" are the other films that are serious candidates for the Best International Feature Film award (Bolivia).
     

    Movie Poster

    Utama is a love mystery about a couple who lives in the dry mountains of Bolivia's Altiplano, in contrast to Decision to Leave from Korea, which is a romantic mystery. According to IndieWire, RRR has a good chance of winning an Oscar in the technical categories, just as Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire garnered eight nominations. 

    Movie Poster

    Such ecstatic acclaim should influence the Indian jury that will nominate their movie for an Oscar. This implies that SS Rajamouli and the company must make a strong case for publishing it.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls RBA

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Is Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble Show gets acused of plagiarism RBA

    Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali drb

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo drb

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo?

    Recent Stories

    Ex Russian President Dmitry Medvedev 'Judgement Day for Ukraine' warning leaves Volodymyr Zelenskyy fuming snt

    Ex-Russian President Medvedev's 'Judgement Day for Ukraine' warning leaves Zelenskyy fuming

    Hotness ALERT: Mia Khalifa shows off her cleavage wearing sexy red bikini; check out her vacay pictures RBA

    Hotness ALERT: Mia Khalifa shows off her cleavage wearing sexy red bikini; check out her vacay pictures

    ITR filing If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh do you need to file tax gcw

    ITR filing: If your annual income is up to Rs 2.5 lakh, do you need to file tax?

    GCET Results 2022: Goa Common Entrance Test result released; know how to check - adt

    GCET Results 2022: Goa Common Entrance Test result released; know how to check

    ind vs eng 2022 Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster snt

    Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon