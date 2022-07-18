Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know

A Hollywood entertainment website has said that director SS Rajamouli's film RRR does stand an excellent chance to win in the Best International Feature Film category if India sends it as an official entry

Movie Poster

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has won over western audiences. Marvel film devotees who have seen RRR have called it an amazing movie-going experience. RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, may now win an Oscar in 2023, according to a report by IndieWire.

Movie Poster

It could be nominated for Best Foreign Feature Film. Over the last several days, we have observed how RRR is receiving praise from Western audiences, cinema professionals, and filmmakers. Scott Derrickson, the director of Doctor Strange, claimed to have seen RRR on his birthday.



PR outlet

Scott Derrickson tweeted, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it."

Movie Poster

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, has also given the film high marks. He claimed to have seen the film and absolutely adored it. SS Rajamouli has received accolades from a few reviewers as well. Aaron Stewart Ahn, the screenwriter of films like Mandy, stated on Twitter that he would love to create a film starring Ram Charan.



Movie Poster

Gunn tweeted, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions, he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."

Movie Poster

"Both Sides of the Blade" (France), "Corsage" (Austria), "Decision to Leave" (Korea), "Holy Spider" (Denmark), "One Fine Morning" (France), "Tori and Lokita" (Belgium), and "Utama" are the other films that are serious candidates for the Best International Feature Film award (Bolivia).



Movie Poster

Utama is a love mystery about a couple who lives in the dry mountains of Bolivia's Altiplano, in contrast to Decision to Leave from Korea, which is a romantic mystery. According to IndieWire, RRR has a good chance of winning an Oscar in the technical categories, just as Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire garnered eight nominations.

Movie Poster