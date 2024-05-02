Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan dresses up as Ashwatthama, sends wishes to Indian cricket men ahead of T20 World Cup

    Amitabh Bachchan released a new video on Wednesday during an IPL 2024 match in which he wished Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's men in blue.

    Amitabh Bachchan dressed up as Ashwatthama from his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' to deliver a special message to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the rest of the Indian T20 World Cup team. Earlier this week, India named the 15-person roster that will travel to New York and the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup. Following the announcement, Amitabh released a new video on Wednesday during an IPL 2024 match in which he wished the men in blue.

    The video

    In the video, Amitabh narrates a poem that is heard in the background along with the current Indian team players and a glimpse of 2007's World Cup win.

    India's World Cup 2024 squad

    Rohit Sharma will captain India in the T20 World Cup. The team consists of Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj. The reserves include Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

    About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

    Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD will be released in sometime June this year. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

