    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala stars as Mallikajaan, a ferocious courtesan. Fans have applauded her performance throughout the series, but one moment starring her and Adhyayan Suman has had everyone buzzing. Koirala's one of scenes with Adhyayan from the show have caught fans' attention on X; know more about it.

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH)
    First Published May 2, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Manisha Koirala's return to the screen in Heeramandi has sparked a wave of anticipation and excitement. After more than two decades, the actress reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to portray one of the roles in his first online series. Manisha's portrayal of Mallikajaan, a ferocious courtesan, has been met with resounding applause from fans. However, it's a particular moment featuring her and Adhyayan Suman that has set the internet abuzz.  

    In a scene from the series that aired on X, Manisha and Adhyayan had a clash. In the scenario, Adhyayan is disguised as a groom and insults Manisha. 

    “You’re very proud of your lineage, aren’t you, Zorawar? Then listen. You are a lowborn, your lineage traces back to a brothel, your blood is that of a tawaif, you are the illegitimate child of a tawaif. You are Mallikajaan’s illegitimate child,” she says in the scene. Adhyayan's character, enraged by the revelation, sought to smack her before she intervened and taught him to be a true guy who values women.  

    Heeramandi review: 
    Heeramandi debuted to mainly good reviews. The drama is set in pre-Independence India and follows the life of courtesans in Lahore's oldest red light district, Heera Mandi. 

    Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh all play important parts in Heeramandi. However, the eight-episode series has split the internet community. While some deem the programme a masterpiece, others think it's a snooze fest.  

