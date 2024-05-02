Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa after joining BJP? Read THIS

    First Published May 2, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Following TV actress Rupali Ganguly's entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), her fans were curious about whether she would continue her role in the show "Anupamaa" or transition into full-time politics. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Rupali Ganguly surprised everyone on Wednesday by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. She officially entered politics when she joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi.

    She is now engaged with her successful TV programme, Anupamaa, which is among the top viewed television shows. Since joining the BJP, her fans have been wondering if she will leave the show to focus on politics full-time. 

    Soon after Rupali joined the BJP, her show's producer, Rajan Shahi, expressed his happiness and pride in her. According to reports, Rajan also praised Rupali, stating that she is a dedicated person who is very committed to her job. He also stated that the country requires individuals like Rupali to enter politics. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Will Rupali quit Anupamaa?
    According to Filmibeat, a show source laughed off rumours that Rupali might quit Anupamaa, saying, "Why would Rupali Ganguly even think of quitting her baby?" Anupamaa is like a kid to her, and she never considers quitting the programme. Even after she enters politics, she will continue to appear on the show. She has managed her personal and professional life well and this is an added feather to her crown.''

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those late to the story, Rupali was questioned why she joined BJP and when talking to the media she stated, ''When I witness this 'Mahayagya' of growth, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it correctly and well.''  

