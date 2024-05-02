Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumps cases surge in Delhi and NCR: Signs, symptoms and ways to keep your children safe

    First Published May 2, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Mumps, caused by the paramyxovirus from the Rubulavirus family, targets the parotid glands responsible for saliva production, manifesting in characteristic swelling on one or both sides of the face.

    article_image1

    Photo credit - Pixels

    In the bustling streets of Delhi, a silent but significant health concern has been quietly spreading its grip over the city's youngest residents. Over the past two months, hospitals have seen a concerning uptick in cases of mumps, predominantly affecting children between the ages of 6 and 7.

    Mumps, caused by the paramyxovirus from the Rubulavirus family, targets the parotid glands responsible for saliva production, manifesting in characteristic swelling on one or both sides of the face. Apart from Delhi, Kerala also grappled with a similar surge in mumps cases not too long ago, highlighting the nationwide challenge of infectious diseases.

    article_image2

    Photo credit - Pixels

    The signs and symptoms of mumps are as unmistakable as they are uncomfortable. From facial swelling and tenderness around the jawline to fever, earaches, and general weakness, the ailment can debilitate its sufferers for weeks on end. Typically, symptoms surface around two weeks after contracting the virus, often accompanied by a spike in body temperature and noticeable gland swelling.

    Amidst the surge in mumps cases, concerned parents are left wondering: Is mumps curable? While there exists no specific cure for mumps, timely medical intervention and supportive care can alleviate symptoms and expedite recovery. However, prevention remains the best course of action.

    article_image3

    Photo credit - Pixels

    Vaccination stands as the frontline defense against mumps. Ensuring that children receive the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) is paramount in shielding them from these contagious illnesses.

    Beyond vaccination, limiting exposure to potential sources of infection is crucial. If a child displays symptoms indicative of mumps, such as facial swelling or fever, it's imperative to keep them home from school and away from social gatherings to stem further transmission.

    article_image4

    Photo credit - Pixels

    Simple yet effective hygiene practices can also prove instrumental in curbing the spread of mumps. Encouraging regular handwashing with soap and water, especially before meals and after public outings, can significantly reduce the risk of contracting and disseminating the virus.

    Additionally, imparting respiratory etiquette to children – covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing – can mitigate the dispersal of infectious droplets, further safeguarding against mumps transmission.

    article_image5

    Photo credit - Getty

    In the face of Delhi's mumps outbreak, swift action and informed decision-making are paramount. By arming themselves with knowledge and implementing preventive measures, parents can navigate this health challenge with resilience and ensure the well-being of their children amid the viral surge.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women Health: 5 common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect RBA

    Women's Health: 5 Common myths of hormonal contraceptives effect

    The Cosmetologist Trend: From drawbacks to duration, all you need to know about Botox treatments RKK

    The Cosmetologist Trend: From drawbacks to duration, all you need to know about Botox treatments

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant check details gcw

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant

    Mount Erebus volcano in Antarctica spews Rs 5 lakh worth 'Gold dust' every day! vkp

    THIS volcano in Antarctica spews Rs 5 lakh worth ‘Gold dust’ every day!

    Sweet dangers: Early introduction of sugar and its impact on infant health RBA

    Sweet dangers: Early introduction of sugar and its impact on infant health

    Recent Stories

    Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa after joining BJP? RBA

    Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa after joining BJP? Read THIS

    What are Mumps? How does it spread? Precautions from this diseases RKK

    What are Mumps? How does it spread? Precautions from this diseases

    iPhone alarm stopped going off? Don't worry, Apple is working on a fix gcw

    iPhone alarm stopped going off? Don't worry, Apple is working on a fix

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy AJR

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon