Mumps cases surge in Delhi and NCR: Signs, symptoms and ways to keep your children safe

In the bustling streets of Delhi, a silent but significant health concern has been quietly spreading its grip over the city's youngest residents. Over the past two months, hospitals have seen a concerning uptick in cases of mumps, predominantly affecting children between the ages of 6 and 7. Mumps, caused by the paramyxovirus from the Rubulavirus family, targets the parotid glands responsible for saliva production, manifesting in characteristic swelling on one or both sides of the face. Apart from Delhi, Kerala also grappled with a similar surge in mumps cases not too long ago, highlighting the nationwide challenge of infectious diseases.

The signs and symptoms of mumps are as unmistakable as they are uncomfortable. From facial swelling and tenderness around the jawline to fever, earaches, and general weakness, the ailment can debilitate its sufferers for weeks on end. Typically, symptoms surface around two weeks after contracting the virus, often accompanied by a spike in body temperature and noticeable gland swelling. Amidst the surge in mumps cases, concerned parents are left wondering: Is mumps curable? While there exists no specific cure for mumps, timely medical intervention and supportive care can alleviate symptoms and expedite recovery. However, prevention remains the best course of action.

Vaccination stands as the frontline defense against mumps. Ensuring that children receive the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) is paramount in shielding them from these contagious illnesses. Beyond vaccination, limiting exposure to potential sources of infection is crucial. If a child displays symptoms indicative of mumps, such as facial swelling or fever, it's imperative to keep them home from school and away from social gatherings to stem further transmission.

Simple yet effective hygiene practices can also prove instrumental in curbing the spread of mumps. Encouraging regular handwashing with soap and water, especially before meals and after public outings, can significantly reduce the risk of contracting and disseminating the virus. Additionally, imparting respiratory etiquette to children – covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing – can mitigate the dispersal of infectious droplets, further safeguarding against mumps transmission.

In the face of Delhi's mumps outbreak, swift action and informed decision-making are paramount. By arming themselves with knowledge and implementing preventive measures, parents can navigate this health challenge with resilience and ensure the well-being of their children amid the viral surge.