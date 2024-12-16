PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who died on December 16 at the age of 73, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

In a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), describing Hussain as a "true genius" who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," he added.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the son of tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, was widely regarded as one of the greatest tabla players of his generation. Over a career spanning six decades, Hussain brought Indian classical music to the global stage, collaborating with iconic musicians across genres. His groundbreaking work with Western artists such as guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist Vikku Vinayakram revolutionized fusion music, blending Indian rhythms with jazz and other global musical traditions.

Hussain’s collaborations with legendary Indian musicians like Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma, along with his influential partnerships with international musicians like Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, and George Harrison, helped introduce Indian classical music to a global audience.

In addition to his immense contribution to music, Hussain was a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including four Grammy Awards and India’s highest civilian honors: the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023).

