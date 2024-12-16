Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

The Travancore Devaswom Board president announced special tags for devotees walking long distances via Erumeli and forest paths to Sabarimala, in collaboration with the Forest Department.

Pathanamthitta: To facilitate the devotees who have walked kilometers through the Erumeli routes and the forest path to see Ayyappa, special arrangements will soon be made, announced PS Prasanth, the President of the Travancore Devaswom. Those walking long distances will be given special tags in collaboration with the Forest Department.

Devotees can reach the Sannidhanam via the Swami Ayyappan Road from Pampa. Those wishing to take the Neelimala route can do so as well. Those who have crossed the forest area and bypassed the Sarankuthi route may enter the Sannidhanam through the Chandranandan Road.

Special arrangements will be made for the devotees coming from Pullumedu and Erumeli via designated paths, and they will wear special tags. There will be a separate queue for these tagged devotees, allowing them to proceed to the shrine for darshan.

The new facility is being set up in collaboration with the Forest Department. The Forest Department will provide special tags to the pilgrims coming via the Kanana Patha. Prasanth stated that the new system will be implemented soon.

This year, Sabarimala has witnessed a significant increase in the number of pilgrims and revenue. Over 4.5 lakh more devotees visited the shrine compared to last year. The Devaswom Board reported an additional revenue of Rs 22.7 crore during the 29 days since the temple opened.

So far this season, 22,67,956 devotees have visited Sabarimala, generating a total revenue of Rs 1,63,89,20,204. This marks an increase of over Rs 22.76 crore compared to last year. The sale of Aravana (sacred offering) has seen a remarkable surge, with revenue rising from Rs 65 crore last year to over Rs 82.5 crore this year, an increase of more than Rs 17 crore.

