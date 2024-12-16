Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized

Excise officials in Mandya uncovered a fake liquor manufacturing racket, seizing counterfeit alcohol worth Rs 20 lakh. The operation, based in a rented house in B.T. Lalitha Nayak Layout, involved producing fake liquor sachets and misusing official logos. An accused has been detained for questioning.

A major counterfeit liquor manufacturing operation was uncovered in Mandya, with the seizure of fake liquor and related materials worth around Rs 20 lakh. The excise department raided a rented house located in B.T. Lalitha Nayak Layout on the outskirts of Mandya city, where the illegal production was taking place.

Following a tip-off, excise officials conducted the raid and found several well-known brand names being counterfeited, including Black and White, Teacher's Scotch, Andrade Pipers, MacDual Whiskey, Imperial Blue, and Silver Cup sachets. The operation was being carried out using fake machines and spirits, with counterfeit labels and packaging materials also seized.



During the raid, authorities recovered 590 litres of spirit, valued at Rs 40,000, along with 30 liters of fake liquor. A machine used for producing fake liquor sachets, worth around Rs 15 lakh, was also seized. The fake liquor operation was running with raw materials, stickers, and other necessary items for production.



The accused has been detained and is currently being questioned by the excise officials. The investigation revealed a significant racket behind this counterfeit liquor manufacturing, which even misused official logos such as the Karnataka government logo and the excise department symbol.

Earlier, excise officials also raided Kamadhenu Comforts, a bar in Mandya city, where they discovered 35 liters of fake liquor sachets. The findings of this raid revealed the scope of the illegal operation, shedding light on a large counterfeit liquor network.

