Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

The grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is witnessing a significant influx of saints from across India and abroad. Traditional entry processions of Akharas, accompanied by the raising of holy flags, are underway.

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Ahead of the grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the influx of saints from across India, along with foreign saints, is gaining momentum. As the holy flags of Akharas rise, the entry procession into Kumbh city and the Kumbh cantonment are continuing their traditional routes. The foreign saints arriving for the Mahakumbh are increasingly impressed with the new arrangements and organization of the event.

These foreign saints are finding the grand and meticulously organized arrangements of the Mahakumbh highly favorable as they arrive in the sacred city for this monumental spiritual event.

As the date for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh draws closer, the presence of saints in the Akhara sector of the Kumbh area is steadily increasing. Saints from across India and abroad are beginning to arrive. Foreign saints participating in the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara's camp entry procession are finding the Mahakumbh arrangements impressive. 

Yoga Mata Keiko, a Japanese disciple of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Som Giri (Pilot Baba), joined the procession along with several other Japanese female saints. She mentioned that the camp entry procession gave her an idea of the upcoming Mahakumbh and praised the good arrangements, including air connectivity and transportation. 

Hema Nand Giri, a female saint from Nepal and the Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, remarked, “It is the good fortune of the saints that the Chief Minister of the state where the Mahakumbh is being organized is also a saint. The way Yogi ji is making preparations with the resolve to organize a grand and divine Mahakumbh, the propagation of Sanatan Dharma is now spreading rapidly in various countries around the world, including Nepal.”

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is focusing on making the Prayagraj Mahakumbh both grand and spiritually elevating, with an emphasis on cleanliness and digitalization. Foreign saints are also pleased with these efforts. 

Anjana Giri, a saint from Juna Akhara who hails from Spain and was previously known as Angela, shared that she has been attending the Mahakumbh for the past 30 years with her guru. However, this time, the experience is different. "There is a strong focus on sanitation, ensuring cleanliness everywhere. Information is also available on digital platforms, making it easier for pilgrims and tourists coming from abroad," she said. 

Bruno Giri from France, who has previously participated in two Mahakumbhs, also expressed his admiration. "This time, the city feels different, it has a festive atmosphere," he said, highlighting the changes and improvements in the overall experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music shk

PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music

Cricket to Bollywood: India dominates Pakistan's Google searches in 2024 dmn

Cricket to Bollywood: India dominates Pakistan's Google searches in 2024

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized vkp

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon