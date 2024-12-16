Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

The grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is witnessing a significant influx of saints from across India and abroad. Traditional entry processions of Akharas, accompanied by the raising of holy flags, are underway.

Ahead of the grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the influx of saints from across India, along with foreign saints, is gaining momentum. As the holy flags of Akharas rise, the entry procession into Kumbh city and the Kumbh cantonment are continuing their traditional routes. The foreign saints arriving for the Mahakumbh are increasingly impressed with the new arrangements and organization of the event.

As the date for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh draws closer, the presence of saints in the Akhara sector of the Kumbh area is steadily increasing. Saints from across India and abroad are beginning to arrive. Foreign saints participating in the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara's camp entry procession are finding the Mahakumbh arrangements impressive.

Yoga Mata Keiko, a Japanese disciple of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Som Giri (Pilot Baba), joined the procession along with several other Japanese female saints. She mentioned that the camp entry procession gave her an idea of the upcoming Mahakumbh and praised the good arrangements, including air connectivity and transportation.

Hema Nand Giri, a female saint from Nepal and the Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, remarked, “It is the good fortune of the saints that the Chief Minister of the state where the Mahakumbh is being organized is also a saint. The way Yogi ji is making preparations with the resolve to organize a grand and divine Mahakumbh, the propagation of Sanatan Dharma is now spreading rapidly in various countries around the world, including Nepal.”

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is focusing on making the Prayagraj Mahakumbh both grand and spiritually elevating, with an emphasis on cleanliness and digitalization. Foreign saints are also pleased with these efforts.

Anjana Giri, a saint from Juna Akhara who hails from Spain and was previously known as Angela, shared that she has been attending the Mahakumbh for the past 30 years with her guru. However, this time, the experience is different. "There is a strong focus on sanitation, ensuring cleanliness everywhere. Information is also available on digital platforms, making it easier for pilgrims and tourists coming from abroad," she said.

Bruno Giri from France, who has previously participated in two Mahakumbhs, also expressed his admiration. "This time, the city feels different, it has a festive atmosphere," he said, highlighting the changes and improvements in the overall experience.

