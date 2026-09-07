Sanjay Dutt’s hilarious response to Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik’s request to speak Marathi has gone viral. The actor jokingly recalled his years in Yerwada Jail, leaving everyone on stage laughing

Sanjay Dutt once again proved that his trademark humour can turn an unexpected moment into a memorable one. At a public event in Mumbai, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik asked the actor to speak a few words in Marathi. Dutt’s response, however, was anything but ordinary.

The actor brought up his time in Yerwada Jail while explaining why he still could not speak Marathi fluently. His witty response had the minister and other dignitaries laughing, and a video from the event has now caught the attention of social media users.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sanjay Dutt’s Hilarious Reply To The Marathi Request

During the event, Pratap Sarnaik encouraged Sanjay Dutt to address the gathering in Marathi. The minister jokingly pointed towards the microphone and said that he had been trying to get everyone to speak the language.

Dutt took the microphone and responded with his characteristic humour. Recalling his time at Yerwada Jail, the actor said that despite spending around six years there, he still did not manage to learn Marathi properly. He added that he had picked up only a little of the language.

The unexpected punchline immediately turned the moment into a lighthearted one, with laughter breaking out among those present.

Sanjay Dutt Recalls His Long Association With Pratap Sarnaik

The actor did not stop with his joke. Dutt also expressed his gratitude to Pratap Sarnaik for inviting him to the event and highlighted their longstanding association.

Sanjay Dutt put his hand around Sarnaik’s shoulder and spoke warmly about their relationship, saying that they had known each other for nearly 25 years.

His friendly gesture further eased the atmosphere on stage. What could have simply been a request for the actor to speak Marathi instead became one of the most entertaining moments of the event.

Why Marathi Became The Talking Point And What Is Sanjay Dutt Doing Now?

The Marathi-language exchange comes at a time when Maharashtra’s transport department has been discussing the importance of Marathi among auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai. Sarnaik referred to the issue while addressing the gathering and jokingly said that he was currently teaching everyone Marathi.

He then pointed out that although Sanjay Dutt speaks Hindi, people at the event understand Marathi, which prompted him to encourage the actor to speak the language.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt continues to remain active in films. In 2026, he appeared in a special role in the Arabic film "7 Dogs", which also features Salman Khan. He was also seen in the political drama "Aakhri Sawaal", directed by Abhijit Mohan Warang and featuring Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury and Sameera Reddy.