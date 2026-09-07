R Sarath, a Malayalam director, died on Monday in a private hospital while being treated for health issues. The 65-year-old leaves an award-winning body of work spanning feature films, short films, documentaries, and visual art.

R Sarath, a Malayalam filmmaker whose work spanned cinema, documentaries, short films, and visual art, died on Monday in a private hospital while receiving treatment for health issues. He was 65.

His family told the director's union that the funeral service will be held today at 5:30 p.m. at Santhikavadam in Trivandrum. He is survived by his wife and two boys.

Sarath carved established a niche in Malayalam film over the course of several decades. His films frequently dealt with social, cultural, and historical issues, and his work outside of feature filmmaking reflected a broader interest in art and society.

The FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors' Union mourned his demise and sent its condolences to his family and loved ones.

A career characterised by critical recognition.

Sarath's best-known film, Sayahnam, was released in 2000 and went on to get widespread acclaim. It won the Indira Gandhi Award and seven Kerala State Film Awards that year.

He followed it up with films like Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu, Swayam, and Paradise. His 2011 film The Desire - A Journey of a Woman received international acclaim, earning the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival.

But Sarath's filmmaking went well beyond feature films. He directed several short films, including Achinte Katha, Chumar Chithrangal, Bhoomikkoru Charama Geetham, and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

From Raja Ravi Varma to the Bhopal disaster, Sarath's interests as a filmmaker often intertwined with art and social history. He created a documentary on Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, which attracted international notice. He was also a muralist and was awarded the Central Government's Junior Fellowship for his efforts in the field.

One of his other major efforts was Burial of Dreams, which dealt with the Bhopal gas catastrophe and received national attention. His diverse range of work indicated a director who was equally interested in filmmaking as an art form and as a tool for grappling with bigger social and cultural issues.

Sarath was born in Vilakkudy, Kollam District. He studied English at Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram before moving on to University College for postgraduate study.

His involvement with the media began before he entered government service, when he worked as a journalist for Kerala Kaumudi. He then joined the Kerala government's Public Relations Department before retiring in 2021 as Deputy Director.

Sarath also attended the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, where he took a film appreciation course.