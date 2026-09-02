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Kichcha Sudeep Announces New Film ‘Billa Ranga Baasha’ On His Birthday, Shares First Look
Kichcha Sudeep has announced his much-awaited new film ‘Billa Ranga Baasha’ on his birthday. The actor unveiled the project with its first look, creating excitement among fans about his next big-screen outing.
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Image Credit : Anup Bhandari
Poster of Sudeep's next film
Sudeep is celebrating his birthday today. While he isn't meeting fans this year for personal reasons, he made sure they got a huge surprise. The poster for his next film was released, and a new project was also announced.
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Image Credit : others
Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood movie
Fans have been waiting for a new Sudeep film after 'Max'. So, the 'Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood' poster has made them super happy. His fans started celebrating his birthday from midnight itself. The movie will likely hit theatres by the end of 2027.
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Image Credit : others
Directed by Anup Bhandari
Anup Bhandari, who directed Sudeep's blockbuster 'Vikrant Rona', is directing 'Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood'. Bhandari has shared that they plan to release the movie's teaser and trailer around July or September 2027.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Supriyanvi Picture Studio and People Media Factory
Priya Sudeep's Supriyanvi Picture Studio and People Media Factory are jointly producing this new film. Supriyanvi Picture Studio recently produced 'Mango Paccha'. People Media Factory is a big name, having backed big-budget films like 'Mirai', 'Karthikeya-2', 'The Raj Saab', and even Golden Star Ganesh's 'Pinaka'.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Billa Ranga Baasha movie and Bigg Boss
Sudeep has a packed schedule. Along with shooting for 'Billa Ranga Baasha', he will also be hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13. The new season is all set to kick off on September 6.
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