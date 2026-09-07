Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has been titled 'Dada'. The makers unveiled a poster and title glimpse, showcasing the actor's mass avatar. The film is set for a theatrical release on December 24.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming action entertainer, earlier known as #NBK111, has been titled ‘Dada’, with the makers also announcing that the film will hit theatres on December 24. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film's title was unveiled through a poster and a title glimpse.

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'Dada' Title and Glimpse Revealed

The title ‘Dada’ represents Balakrishna's character as a tough and intimidating figure. In the poster, Balakrishna is seen in a mass avatar wearing sunglasses, a leather jacket and a thick gold chain, while carrying a weapon on his shoulder, as per the press release.

The title glimpse opens with a voiceover describing the power and aura of Balakrishna's character and referring to him as "Sher". The sequence shows police officers surrounding his character and warning him that they would shoot him in the chest. Balakrishna responds with a powerful dialogue questioning what it takes to actually pull the trigger, setting up a confrontation that highlights his character's intimidating persona.

Director Gopichand Malineni presents Balakrishna in a larger-than-life mass avatar in the glimpse, while composer S Thaman's background score adds to the intensity. The ‘Raja Hoon Main’ track also plays in the background. The makers have described Balakrishna's character as "The King Of Chaos", with the glimpse promising a high-voltage action entertainer.

‘Dada’ is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24, ahead of Christmas and the New Year festivities.

Cast and Crew Details

The film features Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles alongside Balakrishna. The project marks the reunion of Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after their successful collaboration on "Veera Simha Reddy".

Technical Team

The technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, music composer S Thaman, production designer AS Prakash and editor Navin Nooli. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues, while Ram Lakshman, Ravi Varma and Vvenkat have handled the action choreography.

‘Dada’ stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal. The film has been written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas.

(ANI)