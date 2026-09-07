The two-day Pahari Ethnic Folk Festival in J&K's Ramban concluded, showcasing the rich folk traditions and cultural heritage of the Pahari community. The event aimed to promote indigenous culture and develop Sunsari as an eco-tourism hub.

The two-day Pahari Ethnic Folk Festival concluded at the picturesque meadow of Sunaseri (Guglidhar) in Pogal Paristan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, showcasing the rich folk traditions, cultural heritage and ethnic identity of the Pahari community. The festival was organised by the Pahari Ethnic Society in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban, Directorate of Tourism Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, with the aim of promoting indigenous culture and developing Sunsari as an emerging rural and eco-tourism destination. The festival witnessed the participation of locals and visitors, who enjoyed traditional folk music, cultural performances and local ethnic cuisine. Stalls showcasing local food and traditions added to the festive atmosphere at the scenic destination.

New Tourism Infrastructure Inaugurated

Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju and Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan attended the concluding function along with SSP Ramban Arun Gupta and other administrative officers. On the occasion, the MLA inaugurated newly developed tourism infrastructure and amenities at Sunsari, executed by the Public Works (R&B) Department at an estimated cost of 2.17 crore. The facilities include eco log huts, viewpoints, benches, improved drainage and connected pathways aimed at enhancing visitor amenities while maintaining the area's natural ecology, as per the press release.

'A Wonderful Fair': Deputy Commissioner

Speaking about the festival, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan said that the event provided a platform to showcase the local culture and traditions. "A massive fair was organised here, featuring various cultural programs that showcased the local culture. There was tremendous enthusiasm among the people regarding this event. Stalls offered local cuisine, and the event beautifully highlighted local traditions; it was a wonderful fair," Khan told ANI.

Promoting Tourism and Preserving Traditions

The event also sought to highlight the tourism potential of the Pogal Paristan region and attract visitors towards its natural and cultural attractions.

The organisers said that such festivals can play an important role in preserving indigenous traditions while providing opportunities for local communities to promote their culture, cuisine and tourism potential. (ANI)