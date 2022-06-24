Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is KGF’s Reena, Yash's on-screen girlfriend? Here's what we know Srinidhi Shetty is doing

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    It wouldn't be inaccurate to state that the 29-year-old actress, Srinidhi Shetty rose to fame overnight due to KGF: Chapter 1's commercial success. Know what is her next film 
     

    Srinidhi Shetty

    In the South Indian cinema business, Srinidhi Shetty is one of the most adored actresses. She is well-known for playing a part in Yash's KGF series. It wouldn't be incorrect to assume that the 29-year-old actress rose to fame suddenly due to the popularity of KGF: Chapter 1.

    Fans of Srinidhi have been anticipating her next movie since the release of KGF: Chapter 2. And at last, the breaking news. The next time we'll see Srinidhi will be in the forthcoming Cobra Tamil movie. 

    The film was slated to enter theatres in 2020 and was funded by Lalit Kumar for Seven Screen Studio. However, the epidemic forced the indefinite postponement of the Ajay Gnanamuthu-directed film. Cobra will now be made available in August of this year.
     

    Cobra, starring Vikram, has sparked a lot of discussion on social media and has been trending on Twitter for several days. The fact that Vikram is portraying a mathematician in the movie has raised interest.

    srinidhi

    Fans can't wait to watch Shrinidhi Shetty and Vikram on screen as they will be shown romancing one another in the film. Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, is making his acting debut in this film, which is noteworthy. He'll be acting the part of an Interpol agent.

    Returning to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which has had astounding box office success. The magnum opus solidified Srinidhi's position in the film industry and brought in more than Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. With her hot chemistry with Yash in the KGF films, Srinidhi garnered a sizable fan base. Also Read: Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Srinidhi shetty

    It would be intriguing to know how the film's creators want to keep Srinidhi Shetty's character alive in Rocky Bhai's life, given that she passed away in the second instalment. Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor in Paris: When Kapoor stated he is ‘SINGLE’ on Instagram

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Recent Stories

    7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla drb

    7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    Hyderabad s traffic control become hi tech 334 AI based signals to be installed gcw

    Now, Hyderabad's traffic control become hi-tech; 334 AI-based signals to be installed

    England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Netizens react to Henry Nicholls bizzare dismissal-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Headingley Test: Tendulkar cites 'gully cricket' rules over Nicholls' bizarre dismissal

    nba draft PSG star Kylian Mbappe hopes his favourite team, LA Lakers, wins NBA championship next year snt

    PSG star Mbappe hopes his favourite team, LA Lakers, wins NBA championship next year

    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers all you need to know gcw

    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon