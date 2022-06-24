Where is KGF’s Reena, Yash's on-screen girlfriend? Here's what we know Srinidhi Shetty is doing

It wouldn't be inaccurate to state that the 29-year-old actress, Srinidhi Shetty rose to fame overnight due to KGF: Chapter 1's commercial success. Know what is her next film



In the South Indian cinema business, Srinidhi Shetty is one of the most adored actresses. She is well-known for playing a part in Yash's KGF series. It wouldn't be incorrect to assume that the 29-year-old actress rose to fame suddenly due to the popularity of KGF: Chapter 1.

Fans of Srinidhi have been anticipating her next movie since the release of KGF: Chapter 2. And at last, the breaking news. The next time we'll see Srinidhi will be in the forthcoming Cobra Tamil movie.

The film was slated to enter theatres in 2020 and was funded by Lalit Kumar for Seven Screen Studio. However, the epidemic forced the indefinite postponement of the Ajay Gnanamuthu-directed film. Cobra will now be made available in August of this year.



Cobra, starring Vikram, has sparked a lot of discussion on social media and has been trending on Twitter for several days. The fact that Vikram is portraying a mathematician in the movie has raised interest.

Fans can't wait to watch Shrinidhi Shetty and Vikram on screen as they will be shown romancing one another in the film. Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, is making his acting debut in this film, which is noteworthy. He'll be acting the part of an Interpol agent.

Returning to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which has had astounding box office success. The magnum opus solidified Srinidhi's position in the film industry and brought in more than Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. With her hot chemistry with Yash in the KGF films, Srinidhi garnered a sizable fan base.

