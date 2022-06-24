Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

On Thursday, the star of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, appeared to declare that she would be running for President in 2024, catching everyone off guard. However, before the news could send internet users into a frenzy, it was discovered that Jenner was only playing a joke when she uploaded a campaign photo on TikTok with music from the current administration.

In the captions, Jenner wrote, "I’m so excited to finally announce…" However, it was then discovered that Kris was in fact taking part in the viral movement known as #Krissed, which essentially consists of a video of her dancing to Lady Marmalade. As part of the fad, users conclude their TikTok videos with the Jenner name to surprise the audience. Misleading promises are also duping users.

With her latest post, Jenner seems to partake in the fun of the viral fad. While parading an Emmy trophy in her office that she has yet to win, Kris Jenner also said on a recent episode of The Kardashians that her motto is "Fake it, till you make it." Kim Kardashian purchased the trophy for Kris at an auction, and the mother proudly displayed it on the programme.

The mother manager is quite ambitious. Therefore it doesn't seem impossible for her to run for President. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, Kris' daughter, has made headlines for divorcing Devin Booker. Jenner was seen encouraging her daughter to consider having a family soon on their new reality series, The Kardashians, even though the model insisted she isn't yet ready for that.