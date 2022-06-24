Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor in Paris: When Kapoor stated he is ‘SINGLE’ on Instagram

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    Arjun Kapoor thanked his girlfriend, Malaika Arora by posting a photo of his gifts on his Instagram account. But did you know, a few months back, Arjun wrote on social media that he is ‘single’. 

    Every now and again, articles regarding Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship make headlines. A few months ago, Kapoor declared on social media that he is "single." What is happening? Despite the severe criticism they both constantly get, notably because of their age gap, Arjun and Malaika are ready to develop their relationship. Arjun's announcement that he is still "single" on social media a few months ago, however, did come as a great surprise.

    Malaika

    You did read that correctly. Arjun, who has been making news daily for his affair with Malaika, said on social media that he is not dating anyone. He took to Instagram and wrote, "My Valentine's Day partners in crime Bikram & Nandita aka @ranveersingh @priyankachopra have found new partners this valentine !!! Leaving me & @aliabbaszafar behind but tension nahi lene ka Ali bhai because #apnatimeaayega #5yearsofgunday @yrf (sic)."
     

    By stating Apna Time Aayega, he implied that whereas his Gunday co-stars are now happily married, he is still unmarried (My Time Will Come).
     

    Just a few hours from becoming a year older, Arjun Kapoor received his first birthday present even before his actual birthday. It's interesting that Malaika Arora, his girlfriend, gave him his first present. The actress gave several presents that were all wrapped in a cover with black and white stripes. Also Read: Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's movie to cross Rs 400 cr mark

    The actor thanked Malaika for her support by uploading a photo of his gifts on his Instagram account with 50 Cent's song In da Club playing in the background. "72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it's your birthday weekend," Arjun wrote in the caption of the photo, praising Malaika for her gift. Also Read: Shamshera Trailer Out: 7 reasons why you should watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film

