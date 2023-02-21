When Malaika Arora’s driver leaked her private details to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s driver

There was a report saying that Malaika Arora once suspected her driver Mukesh of leaking her private information to his brother Babloo, who is Arbaaz Khan's driver, about her and Arjun Kapoor



A few years ago, Malaika Arora accused her driver Mukesh of disclosing confidential details about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor to his brother Babloo, who was also Arbaaz Khan's driver.



As we all know, Malaika and Arjun are now upfront about their relationship. They also display their love for one another on the beach, with the diva kissing Arjun's face and walking out for a romantic supper holding hands as the paparazzi's lens follows them everywhere.

Both are frequently chastised, primarily because of their age difference, but Arjun and Malaika are ready to take their relationship to the next level.



Long back it was reported that Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor were also alleged to be displeased with Arjun and Malaika's increasing closeness. According to reports, Salman has also barred Arjun and his father Boney, from visiting his home.

According to Spotboye, Malaika suspected her driver Mukesh of disclosing confidential details about her connection with Arjun to his brother Babloo. Arbaaz was also said to have recruited Mukesh and his brother Babloo as drivers for him and his ex-wife Malla. Also Read: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

Mukesh was Malaika's driver, and Babloo was Arbaaz's. Even after the ex-couple split up, the two drivers continued to work for them. Also Read: Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

