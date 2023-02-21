Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

    Makeup artist Preetisheel Singh D'Souza described Shah Rukh Khan and her experience of working with the superstar with a recent post and an unseen location pic which is winning fans' hearts on Instagram.

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most-loved superstars of Indian cinema, made a massive comeback to the silver screen with his recent release Pathaan. The actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of recent times. 

    The movie got backed by Yash Raj Films. It featured Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar with long hair and a chiseled physique. Now Pathaan makeup artist Preetisheel Singh D'souza's social media post with King Khan in winning the internet.

    The proficient makeup artist, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen location picture with the superstar. In the caption, she described SRK with a lovely note and shared her experience of working with him in the blockbuster film. 

    Her caption read, "Witty, smart, thoughtful, intelligent, chivalrous, funny, generous, down to earth… words fall short in describing @iamsrk. Blessed and grateful to be able to know you and work with you."

    In the picture, which got clicked during the shooting of the 'Besharam Rang' song in Spain, Shah Rukh Khan raises the temperature in a shirt-less look. The superstar wore a pair of olive cargo trousers, which he paired with a layered necklace and his much-loved long hairdo.

    Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with hitmaker Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone, who appears as the female lead in the film, essayed the role of Dr. Rubina Mohsin, an ISI agent. John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist Jim, a former-RAW field offer who turns against the country after losing his family. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film as Tiger from the much-celebrated film series of the same name.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
