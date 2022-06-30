Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

While Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has started picking up on its business, take a look at how the other three films -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vikram and 777 Charlie performed at the box office on Wednesday.

For every film that releases on a Friday, it becomes necessary to perform well at the box office, which has, in some way, been set as one of the parameters to judge whether a film has tasted success or not, as per the makers' point of view. While many of these films live up to their expectations, many have to be satisfied with very little. Something similar happened with the films released in the past. The recently released film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is giving a striking performance these days, while Yash's film 'KGF 2' has bid farewell to the worldwide box office. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also entertaining the audience a lot. Here are the earnings of these films on Wednesday:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is doing great at the box office. Due to the response received from the audience, the film has completed its half-century within six days. Talking about the earnings of the film, which was released on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo has done a business of Rs 4 crore on its first Wednesday. ALSO READ: Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

Vikram: South superstar Kamal Haasan's film Vikram may not have shown anything amazing in the Hindi belt, but in the domestic market, the film is doing quite well. The film bagged about Rs 1 crore at the box office on the 27th day. With this, the total earning figure of the film has now reached around 235.96 crores across the country. ALSO READ: Vikram on OTT: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is now on Disney+ Hotstar

777 Charlie: The story and characters of Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada film '777 Charlie' are being liked by the audience. However, despite this, the film is earning quite slowly. Talking about the film's earnings on the 20th day, 777 Charlie has done a business of around Rs 80 lakh on the third Wednesday of its release. With this, the film has so far earned more than Rs 80 lakh at the box office on its 19th day. The film, which was released in theatres on June 10, has so far earned Rs 75.70 crore.

