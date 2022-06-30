Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    While Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has started picking up on its business, take a look at how the other three films -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vikram and 777 Charlie performed at the box office on Wednesday.

    Image: Official film poster

    For every film that releases on a Friday, it becomes necessary to perform well at the box office, which has, in some way, been set as one of the parameters to judge whether a film has tasted success or not, as per the makers' point of view.  While many of these films live up to their expectations, many have to be satisfied with very little. Something similar happened with the films released in the past. The recently released film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is giving a striking performance these days, while Yash's film 'KGF 2' has bid farewell to the worldwide box office. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also entertaining the audience a lot. Here are the earnings of these films on Wednesday:

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is doing great at the box office. Due to the response received from the audience, the film has completed its half-century within six days. Talking about the earnings of the film, which was released on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo has done a business of Rs 4 crore on its first Wednesday.

    ALSO READ: Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: South superstar Kamal Haasan's film Vikram may not have shown anything amazing in the Hindi belt, but in the domestic market, the film is doing quite well. The film bagged about Rs 1 crore at the box office on the 27th day. With this, the total earning figure of the film has now reached around 235.96 crores across the country.

    ALSO READ: Vikram on OTT: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is now on Disney+ Hotstar

    Image: Still from the teaser

    777 Charlie: The story and characters of Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada film '777 Charlie' are being liked by the audience. However, despite this, the film is earning quite slowly. Talking about the film's earnings on the 20th day, 777 Charlie has done a business of around Rs 80 lakh on the third Wednesday of its release. With this, the film has so far earned more than Rs 80 lakh at the box office on its 19th day. The film, which was released in theatres on June 10, has so far earned Rs 75.70 crore.

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer this film of the horror-comedy genre, has been performing well at the box office. The standalone sequence to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles has become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of this year, so far.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot RBA

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot

    Recent Stories

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon