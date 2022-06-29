Vikram on OTT: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is now on Disney+ Hotstar

Want to watch Kamal Haasan's recently released film 'Vikram' on OTT? Here is all you need to know about it.

If you have not watched Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram in the theatr4s, now is the time when you can watch the film in the comforts of your home. The film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Faahadh Faasil, is now available on the OTT platform. After weeks of its theatrical release, the makers have decided to release the film on OTT for a wider reach.

Vikram, which was released in theatres on June 3, has also broken many records at the box office. Even four weeks after its release, the film has been getting a good response from the audience.

The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar; the OTT platform also shared a teaser of the film on its social media page. Vikram will be available for OTT users to watch from July 8, the day when the film starts streaming on the platform.

As for the box, office reports are concerned, Vikram has been having a successful run in terms of its collection on the domestic as well as the international front. On the 26th day of its release, on Tuesday, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram earned Rs 13 lakh. Per reports, the film has collected Rs 273.6 crore in India alone while it is eyeing Rs 400 crore in terms of its worldwide collections.

With the release of the film on OTT, viewers will be able to watch Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer films in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also saw Tamil actor Suriya playing a cameo role.

Meanwhile, the distribution rights for Vikram in Tamil Nadu are held by Giant Movies. One of the reports quoted them saying, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil film has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks."