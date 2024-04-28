Bangaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces new film first look on her birthday, holding double-barrel gun-WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 37 today (April 28): The actress launched her next flick 'Bangaram' on her social media accounts. The actor treated fans to a first peek poster on Instagram.

Samantha pleased her followers on her 37th birthday, April 28, by disclosing news about her future endeavour. Samantha plays a bold and daring part in the film Bangaram. She also revealed that filming for the project is slated to begin soon.

Samantha has received many well-wishes from her fans and industry friends as she celebrates her birthday. The excitement around her birthday grew when she revealed 'Bangaram'. Samantha's first appearance in the film showed her in a ferocious attitude, wielding a double-barrel pistol and sporting a bloodied face. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a sneak glimpse of her forthcoming endeavour, saying, "Not everything has to be glitter to be golden." #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures. Production starting soon."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's success in the entertainment business may be attributed to her outstanding performances and compelling on-screen presence. Her cinematic debut was in 2010 with a tiny part in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Tamil film "Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa". In the same year, she landed the main part in the romantic thriller "Ye Maaya Chesave". Samantha has often demonstrated her brilliance and flexibility, including unforgettable moments such as the song "Oo Oo Antava" and her shift to OTT platforms with "The Family Man".

Samantha is not just an excellent actress and performer, but she is also a great champion for physical and mental health. Since she revealed her fight with the auto-immune illness Myositis, she has emphasised the importance of physical and psychological health. The actress recently revealed on her podcast that it is difficult to connect with or get through to her audience to discuss anything other than her entertainment graph.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more

On her podcast, the actress discussed her concerns, saying, "My fan base is probably more interested in entertainment, fashion, and make-up. So, making the move into health and fighting for mental health is not a simple task. I need to shift perceptions, which takes time, but that's fine."

Samantha, who will soon appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny, also discussed how mental and physical health are linked. "You cannot be physically healthy until you care for your mental health, and the two are inextricably linked. That's why I passionately recommend for only a few easy activities that promote excellent mental health and, by extension, good physical health."

Also Read: Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

Samantha is about to premiere her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Hunny Bunny. Varun Dhawan will star, with Samantha playing the female lead. The series, directed by Raj & DK and Sita R Menon, is an Indian spin-off of the Citadel series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Latest Videos