    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next

    Bollywood actor Sonu Sood mentioned that his WhatsApp account hasn't been working for 36 hours now. He urged the platform to restore his account as many people must be trying to contact him for help.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Actor Sonu Sood turned to Instagram to voice his concern about his restricted WhatsApp account. The actor claimed in his Instagram story that his WhatsApp account has been offline for more than 36 hours. He also tagged WhatsApp and encouraged the platform to solve his problem, claiming that many 'needy' individuals were 'desperately' attempting to contact him for assistance.The 'Dabangg' star made another post when his appeal remained unanswered.

    In one of his Instagram stories, Sood wrote, "Still, my account doesn't work. Time to wake up, guys. It's been more than 36 hours. Message me directly on my account ASAP. Hundreds of needy people must be trying to reach for help. Kindly do your bit.”

    When his request went unattended, the actor shared another post. He wrote, "What's up... Whatsapp? Wake up!!! Thousands of needy people must be desperately trying to reach out for help. Kindly look into this. The account stands blocked. URGENT (sic)."

    Along with his posts, Sonu also attached a screenshot of the message he has been receiving from WhatsApp, which read, "This account can no longer use WhatsApp Chats are still on this device. Check review status.”

    Earlier, the actor had also raised his concerns on X. He posted, "My number does not work on @WhatsApp. I have been facing this problem many times. I feel it's time for you guys to upgrade your services."

    Sonu Sood has been interested in charity activity since 2020, when the coronavirus swept the country. He assisted folks in securely returning home and locating hospital beds.

    The actor was recently featured in 'Samrat Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. He will soon be featured in 'Fateh', with Jacqueline Fernandez.

     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
