Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be clashing against Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Om – The Battle Within’ on Friday. Which of the two films will be successful at the box office, find out.

Films usually battle it out against each other at the theatres on Friday to score high in the box office game. If one film wins the race, the other(s) may be left defeated. But this time, the clash at the ticket window is going to be a little different. This time around, the two films that are going to be released in the theatres on Friday, have a special connection with each other. You will also be surprised to know this association between both the films. So, let's find out the commonalities between R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om – The Battle Within.

Friday will witness a collision of two scientists on the screen. The similarity in both the films – R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om – The Battle Within is that the story of both is woven around the Indian scientists. In Rocketry, Madhavan plays the role of ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan while in Aditya's film Jackie Shroff is also playing the character of an Indian scientist. While Madhavan's film on one hand is based on true events, the other film is completely fictional.

Although the target audience of both the films releasing on July 1 is quite different, but the chances of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect dominating Om – The Battle Within are much higher. R Madhavan’s film, a biopic, is based on the life of an ex-ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. There has been a lot of buzz around the film much before its release. On the other hand, while Aditya Roy Kapur’s film looks impressive and full of action, the chances of people watching Rocketry are higher.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has had a fabulous impact at Cannes Film Festival: The film was screened at the prestigious film festival and received a standing ovation as well. Clearly, the excitement around R Madhavan’s directorial debut is more in comparison to Om – The Battle Within, helmed by Kapil Verma.

