Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED

    Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Sodhi , aka Gurucharan Singh, was about to marry and was experiencing a financial dilemma, as per the reports. Read more 

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the enormously famous Indian sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," has been missing for six days. Police have now opened a kidnapping investigation based on a complaint submitted by Gurucharan Singh's father, and various teams have been created to track for the 50-year-old actor. 

    According to insiders, when the probe began, the actor was about to marry and experiencing financial difficulties. Mr. Singh withdrew around ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi and was last seen near Palam, a few km from his residence, on April 24. He then turned off his phone. 

    In his lawsuit, the actor's father said his son left Delhi for Mumbai on Monday, April 22, but never arrived. "His flight was scheduled for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm," officials said. On Monday night, a security camera installed in the Palam neighbourhood recorded footage of the actor crossing the road with a rucksack.

    Also Read: Who is Sahil Khan? Actor offered THIS to be part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    They added that police are also investigating security cameras near his home to learn more about the path he took to reach Delhi International Airport.

    About Gurucharan Singh: 
    It's been nearly five days since Gurucharan Singh is disappeared. His father filed a missing person report, and the police are treating it as an abduction. Mandar Chandwadkar, who portrays Bhide in TMKOC, told The Indian Express that Gurucharan frequently flew between Delhi and Mumbai. They last met during Dilip Joshi's son's wedding in December. Mandar expressed astonishment and anxiety at Gurucharan's absence, and hoped for his safety. 

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more

    He said, “It’s really surprising for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last, we met at Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since then we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well.”

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next RBA

    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next

    My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me Aamir Khan complains about his children RBA

    'My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me', Aamir Khan complains about his children

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

    Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan comedy drama advance bookings now open release on May 1; Check anr

    Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan's comedy drama's advance bookings now open; Check

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth' RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth'

    Recent Stories

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod anr

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod

    Is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's base salary only Rs 83? gcw

    Is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's base salary only Rs 83?

    MP Anantkumar Hegde's photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde’s photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

    Appraisal time: 7 tips for excel performance review meeting RBA EAI

    Appraisal time: 7 tips for excel performance review meeting

    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next RBA

    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon