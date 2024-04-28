'My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me', Aamir Khan complains about his children

Actor Aamir Khan expressed his frustration with his children not listening to him when individuals in the film business sent their children to him for assistance.

Actor Aamir Khan has complained that his children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao, do not listen to him. When members of the film business send their children to Aamir to refine their perspective on acting, his children implore him not to tell them what to do. As Aamir came to Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', the actor shared the "pain of his heart."

He said, "My children just don't listen to me. Sometimes I feel our generation is stuck in the middle. We used to listen to our parents. We thought our children would listen to us. Our time will also come, as Ranveer Singh has said. But when we became parents, our children had changed. They just don't listen to us. First, our parents scolded us and now our children are doing the same."

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress turns 37; know assets and more

Aamir remembered that his buddy in the profession, actor Jackie Shroff, had asked him to counsel Tiger Shroff before he became an actor. "Jaggu (Jackie Shroff) is a great buddy of mine. So, when his son Tiger Shroff was about to make his business debut, Jaggu informed me, "He is my son." Meet him once and converse with him. "Just see how he is," the '3 Idiots' star said.

Not just Jackie, Aamir continued, "Many individuals in the industry contact me to meet and guide their children. They remark, "They (our kids) will hang out with you and learn something."

However, Aamir's children do not consult him for counsel. "However, my children are not interested in me. They never follow my advise. And when I offer them counsel, they say, 'Papa' (indicating that he should not tell them what to do).

Also Read: Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

Aamir then joked with Kapil, saying, "You were correct when you said, 'Ghar ki murgi dal barabar.' He further stated that not only his children, but even his sisters, Farhat and Nikhat Khan, do not listen to him.

"My sister Farhat, who is an excellent actor, does not listen to me when I advise her to appear in films. "She is so good," Aamir said.

Aamir Khan has two children with his first wife, Reena Dutta: Ira and Junaid. He has a kid named Azad with his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Latest Videos