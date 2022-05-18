Was Pallavi Dey's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty cheating on her? Actress' maid reveals detail

The latest reports suggested that Pallavi Dey's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty used to bring his girlfriend to the flat in the absence of Pallavi!

Shagnik Chakraborty, Pallabi Dey's live-in patner, was arrested on Tuesday evening (May 17), just 48 hours after the Bengali television serial actress was discovered hanging at her rented home in south Kolkata.



Pallabi Dey's parents accused Shagnik Chakraborty of mental and physical harassment also mishandling of cash earned by their daughter, despite the post-mortem study suggesting she had committed suicide.



The latest news suggests that Sagnik was cheating on Pallavi. Yes, according to the parents and Pallavi's house help Sagnik used to bring his girlfriend into the house in the actress' absence.

On Monday, May 16, Pallavi's father, Neelu Dey complained to the Garfa police against several people, including Sagnik and his girlfriend, Ondrila Mukherjee. Selima Sardar, Pallabi's maid, claimed that Sagnik used to bring a woman into the house and shut the door for hours. The interrogation is based on that.

Police performed a lengthy integration of Chakraborty beginning Monday night and ultimately detained him on Tuesday evening. His arrest was said to result from clear evidence of his involvement in financial embezzlement.



During his police interrogation, Sagnik Chakraborty revealed that he had a Rs 15 lakh fixed deposit with Pallabi. He also spent Rs 80 lakh on a property in Salt Lake and an expensive automobile, both financed partly by Pallabi's earnings. Although Chakraborty was working, investigators believe his salary was insufficient to make such expenditures.