    Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty arrested; read details

    First Published May 18, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Pallavi Dey, the female actress of the Bengali television series 'Mon Mane Na,' was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. Meanwhile, her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty has reportedly been arrested by the Kolkata Police.

    Sagnik Chakraborty, Pallavi Dey's live-in partner, was arrested by Kolkata Police just days after she died. This comes a day after her father, Nilu Dey, filed a murder case against Chakraborty at the Garfa police station, and the guy was interrogated for many hours.
     

    Pallavi Dey (25), the female television actress of 'Mon Mane Na,' was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. Dey was discovered dead in her rented apartment in the Garfa neighbourhood of Kolkata. Pallavi Dey, according to the investigators, committed suicide. On the other hand, her relatives suspected that she had been killed.
     

    Chakraborty was reportedly defrauding her financially, according to her parents. "My daughter liked Sagnik very much," Dey's father stated on Tuesday, May 17. Sagnik was driving a high-end vehicle that she had given him. Pallavi used to lavishly shower Sagnik with presents on various occasions. They had three bank accounts together."
     

    On Sunday, Chakraborty spotted the deceased actress's body hanging from a tree and informed the police and Dey's parents. Dey and her live-in boyfriend had a furious dispute Sunday morning, according to reports, while Chakraborty was out buying smokes. When he returned, he saw that the gate had been closed from the inside. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan surprised fans with THIS picture

    The actress, Pallavi Dey's home help, Selima Sardar told ABP Anand about the case that another woman was in Sagnik Chakraborty's life, "Another female used to come in the house in Pallavi's absence. She used to lock the door and spend hours with Sagnik dada. I don't know her name, but I can recall her  when I see her." Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah to R Madhavan and more left a mark on Day 1 (Pictures)

