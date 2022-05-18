She-Hulk trailer out: Actors, release date, reactions; know all about Marvel's new superhero

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,' a comedic series, will premiere on Disney Plus on August 17. The trailer of She-Hulk has gone viral on social media. The streaming platform also shared the teaser for the new series on its official Twitter page, which stars Tatiana Maslany in the lead role.

Maslany's She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-related legal matters. The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth, will both make appearances in the series.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Rocketry to Dhuin, 6 Indian films that will be screened at the fest

While fans of the character are pleased to see her in live-action, some have criticised the CGI. Jessica Gao developed She-Hulk, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige describes as a "half-hour legal comedy."

Jennifer Walters is a well-known lawyer who has been named the face of her firm's new superhero legal branch. She goes through the same 'transformation' as Banner and discovers she possesses Hulk-like abilities. The teaser features the expected combination of action and comedy, including comments about Jennifer's physique in her She-Hulk incarnation. Jennifer is shown carrying her Tinder date in her arms at the end of the trailer.

She-Hulk's trailer reaction:

The reaction was mixed. One person wrote in the YouTube comments section, “It looks really good and really fun. My only thing, though it’s really fun, is the CGI on Jennifer is just a tiny bit off but maybe it’ll get touched up if not eh it’s whatever.”



Another person commented, “Looking forward to this. CGI looks a little weird but whatever I get it. As long as it’s fun I’ll suspend my disbelief.”



A third wrote, “I agree with other people that the CGI looks weird, but I still think it looks good. She hulk is a very different super hero from other ones especially from what I know of the original comics.”

Also Read: Exclusive: Sanjjanaa Galrani on Chethana Raj's demise, "She was completely misguided"

She-Hulk release date and place

Following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...?, it's the eighth Disney+ programme set in the MCU. Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, and the impending Moon Knight On August 17, She-Hulk will be available on Disney+.

