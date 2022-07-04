Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did

As they display their love for Vijay Deverakonda's latest poster, thousands of women on Instagram adopt Vijay Deverakonda's last name!

The Liger poster featuring a bare-all Vijay Deverakonda has gone viral online like never before! The celebrity recently demonstrated that the influence he produces is nothing short of extraordinary, and the most recent Liger poster has fans in a frenzy.

Numerous Instagram accounts belonging to women borrowed the actor's last name in an unprecedented online trend to demonstrate their love and support for him.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

The young actor who is considered to be the next big thing in Indian entertainment has an unmatched fanbase even before his Pan-India release. Vijay went naked in the latest poster of the film. The actor held a bunch of roses in the right place while he displayed off his chiselled body. Reacting to the photo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his ‘Kushi’ co-star wrote: “He knows the rules.. just so he can break them.. Guts and glory”. However, it was his Liger co-star Ananya Panday’s comments that won us over. “Breathe guys, breathe…the temperature is rising all over India today🥵🔥,” wrote Ananya, while sharing the poster on her Instagram handle.

Such was the ripple his recent Liger poster created that it went on to receive 1 million likes in less than 4 hours, the first to hit such a milestone in record time, and has also been trending ever since the drop.



Not only that, but hundreds more accounts belonging to Vijay's female admirers changed their handle names to Deverakonda in the surname, which is only the tip of the fandom frenzy.

Vijay's female fan base showed up in force to support the actor. It is absolutely unheard of the level of fervour his supporters have for him and the appeal the "crossbreed" has across the nation. Also Read: 'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends