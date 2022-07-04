Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Twitter users are calling for the arrest of filmmaker Leena Mainmekalai after seeing the movie poster of Goddess Kaali smoking.
     

    Kaali poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 8:41 AM IST

    A poster for a documentary movie is trending on social media with the hashtag #arrestleenamanimekalai. Several claimed that the poster offended Hindu followers' religious sensibilities on social media. One can notice that Leena Mainmekalai, the director, depicted the Hindu goddess Maa Kaali smoking a cigarette on the poster.

    Sharing the poster on social media, the director wrote, ”Super Thrilled to share the launch of my recent film today at Aga Khan Museum. A 6-minute excerpt of the film, ”Kaali” will be shown today as part of Aga Khan Museum’s ”Rhythms of Canada”, a week-long festival celebrating the diverse tapestry of Canadian Culture. Entrance to the event and the Museum’s permanent collection Gallery during the festival is free.”

    SanksP, a Twitter user, begged the Aga Khan Museum to remove the movie. ”This is blasphemy and hurts Hindu religious sentiment,” wrote the user.

    ”Every day Hindu religion is mocked, is government, testing our patience??,” wrote a Twitter user namely Chandra Prakash Sing.

    He further appealed to the Home Minister Amit Shah and PMO India to take action. ”Please don’t forget how we were questioned for hurting religious sentiments & needful action must be taken,” added another user.

    ”Ashamed of you…maa Kaali will punish you for your act. You won’t be pardoned for you mocking the goddess,” said another user in Hindi.


    Who is Leena Manimekalai?
    Leena Manimekalai, poet, actress, and director, also produced a dozen films in various genres, including documentary, fiction, and experimental poem films, in addition to five published poetry anthologies. She has received recognition in several international and national film festivals through participation, mentions, and best picture prizes. In her second poetry collection, Ulagin Azhagiya Muthal Penn, Leena came out as bisexual (The Most Beautiful First Woman in the World).

