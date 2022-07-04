Box Office Report: R Madhavan's film benefits from weekend as collection goes up on Sunday

R Madhavan's directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Raksha Kavach Om' have seen a decent increase in their box office numbers over the weekend.

The first weekend for any newly released film is considered to be the litmus paper. If a film is able to perform well over the weekend, it sets the pace for the weekday collection. And there, Sunday was important for not one but two films -- R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The The Nambi Effect’ and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’, both of which released in the theatres on Friday. Interestingly, both the films have seen an increase in the weekend collection, despite the fact that they were released on a lesser number of screens in comparison to Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which hit the theatres a week before. Take a look at how films performed on Sunday:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is being liked by the audience. The film is doing well at the box office right from its release. The film collected around Rs 3.70 crore in all languages on Sunday, further improving its figures from Friday and Saturday. According to the final figures of Saturday, the film had earned Rs 2.97 crore. ALSO READ: Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

Rashtra Kavach Om: Kapil Verma's film 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which was released along with the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', has made its debut at the box office at a slow pace. The film earned Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday. At the same time, there has been a decline in the earnings of the film on Sunday. According to preliminary figures, the film has done a business of Rs 1.70 crores on Sunday. ALSO READ: 'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which was released last week, is being shown on twice as many screens as Rocketry and Om out together. The film, which was released on June 24, has so far earned a total of Rs 67.44 crore. On the other hand, if we talk about the earnings on Sunday, the film has done a business of about Rs 6 crore on the 10th day of its release.

