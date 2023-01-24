Video: Urfi Javed turns garbage bags to SEXY black outfits; here's how netizens react
Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she has posted a new video post. She has created two unique LBD's out of a black garbage bag.
Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram
Urfi is serving a dose of sass and quirkiness as she created two little black dresses out of black garbage bags, this has elicited reactions from netizens.
Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi Javed has posted a new video on her Instagram handle (WATCH VIDEO)
ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with long ponytail
Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram
Urfi created two cute-looking LBD outfits out of a black garbage bag which is a new benchmark of creativity.
Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram
The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by making two cute Little Black Dress outfits out of a black garbage plastic bag.
Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram
She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is DG Immortals, Raga, and Harjas's Kaleshi Chori.
Urfi's caption for the video reads, "I could literally wear this to a red carpet event, not kidding. Also the og dustbin bag outfit I made in big boss was inspired by @komalpandeyofficial ! Keep inspiring."
Netizens have reacted to the video in the comments. "Wow this is called creativity. This is so cute and very creative," said a fan. "High level of creativity," said another fan. "Ye itni creative kese hai yrr," said another fan. "Jo bhi krti hai hatke krti hai," a fan adds. "Ye wala to waqae Acha lag raha hai," another one shared.
ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS