    Video: Urfi Javed turns garbage bags to SEXY black outfits; here's how netizens react

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she has posted a new video post. She has created two unique LBD's out of a black garbage bag.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi is serving a dose of sass and quirkiness as she created two little black dresses out of black garbage bags, this has elicited reactions from netizens.

    Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi Javed has posted a new video on her Instagram handle (WATCH VIDEO)

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi created two cute-looking LBD outfits out of a black garbage bag which is a new benchmark of creativity.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by making two cute Little Black Dress outfits out of a black garbage plastic bag.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is DG Immortals, Raga, and Harjas's Kaleshi Chori.

    Urfi's caption for the video reads, "I could literally wear this to a red carpet event, not kidding. Also the og dustbin bag outfit I made in big boss was inspired by @komalpandeyofficial ! Keep inspiring."

    Netizens have reacted to the video in the comments. "Wow this is called creativity. This is so cute and very creative," said a fan. "High level of creativity," said another fan. "Ye itni creative kese hai yrr," said another fan. "Jo bhi krti hai hatke krti hai," a fan adds. "Ye wala to waqae Acha lag raha hai," another one shared.

