Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she has posted a new video post. In the video, the diva has barely covered her breast with a pair of dark blue wings.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities that constantly elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion. A massive section of people loves her, but some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi often gets slammed by netizens. But this time, after the recent ongoing BJP leader controversy, she has come back with a bang. The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by dressing up in a blue-colored outfit. To make her outfit more risque, she has barely covered her breasts with a pair of blue-colored wings.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

She is serving her fans with a dose of sensual looks. She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is Himanshu's Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Posing in daring blue wings and high-slit skirt outfit, the actress has amplified the temperature on Instagram. Urfi is moving gracefully to the beats of the song. Not only this, but she is also flaunting her hot body.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram