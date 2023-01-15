Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS

    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she has posted a new video post. In the video, the diva has barely covered her breast with a pair of dark blue wings.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities that constantly elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. 

    Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion. A massive section of people loves her, but some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi often gets slammed by netizens. But this time, after the recent ongoing BJP leader controversy, she has come back with a bang. The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by dressing up in a blue-colored outfit. To make her outfit more risque, she has barely covered her breasts with a pair of blue-colored wings.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is serving her fans with a dose of sensual looks. She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is Himanshu's Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Posing in daring blue wings and high-slit skirt outfit, the actress has amplified the temperature on Instagram. Urfi is moving gracefully to the beats of the song. Not only this, but she is also flaunting her hot body.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has tied her jet black long hair in a high ponytail. She has accentuated her dangerously risque look with a nude peach lip shade. With this video, she is taking a sly dig at the politicians who wanted to see her in jail for engaging in alleged nudity on the streets of Mumbai. She is standing side ways and is serving scintillating looks full of sass and spice by showing off her toned stomach. She has accessorized her look by wearing oxidized earrings.

    Urfi posted the video a few hours back on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she only posted the emoji of spring. So far, the video has gone viral on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know

    Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers vma

    Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers

    Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video vma

    Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video

    Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans vma

    Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans

    'Rakhi and I are married': TV icon's husband Adil Khan has confirmed their marriage officially vma

    'Rakhi and I are married': TV icon's husband Adil Khan has confirmed their marriage officially

    Recent Stories

    Nepal plane crash Pokhara International Airport built with Chinese assistance inaugurated on January 1 2023 gcw

    Nepal plane crash: Pokhara International Airport was built with Chinese assistance, inaugurated on Jan 1, 2023

    FIH World Cup 2023: Would want India to be in the medal tally - Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Would want India to be in the medal tally' - HI president Dilip Tirkey

    Amazon to introduce Prime Lite subscription to start from Rs 999 Report gcw

    Amazon to introduce Prime Lite, subscription to start from Rs 999: Report

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Supporters applaud Shubman Gill as he slams maiden ODI century at home-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in top, supporters applaud

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection feature sending false emergency alarms Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection feature sending false emergency alarms: Report

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon