    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with long ponytail

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she has posted a new video post. In the video, the diva has barely covered her upper body with a long elongated ponytail.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities that constantly elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices.

    Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. She has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. A massive section of people loves her, but some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi often gets slammed by netizens. But this time, after the recent ongoing BJP leader controversy, she has come back with a bang. The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by dressing up in an elongated ponytail outfit. To make her fashionable outfit more risque, she has not worn anything to cover her breasts but hidden them with her really long ponytail.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is serving her fans with a dose of sensual looks. She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is Sanket Panchal's Eyes on You x Zara Zara virally trending song mix.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Posing in a daring long ponytail covering her breasts and only a black underwear, the renowned television personality, style icon, and actress has amplified the temperature on Instagram. Urfi is moving gracefully to the beats of the song. Not only this, but she is also flaunting her hot body.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has tied her jet-black long hair in an over elongated ponytail. She has accentuated her dangerously risque look with a nude peach lip shade. With this video post, Urfi is taking a sly dig at the politicians who wanted to see her in jail for engaging in alleged nudity on the streets of Mumbai.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is standing straight and constantly twirling her long ponytail in circles. Her hands and a section of her ponytail is expertly concealing and covering her cleavage and breasts. She has worn black heels to enhance her entire look in the video.

    Urfi posted the video a few minutes back on her Instagram handle. So far, the video has gone viral on Instagram. In the caption, Urfi has only mentioned, 'I like what I see.' Few social media users have trolled her badly for this daring sartorial outfit choice in this reel. One said, 'Itni bade hair ki puri body chup gayi.' Other adds, 'Yeah, I like that braid @urf7i. I will steal that.' The next one wrote, 'Say whatever, but she slay every time.' Another user shares, 'Oh my god, Dayan ki choti.'

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

