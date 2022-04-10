Urfi Javed’s revealing safety pin dress is hot or not? See pics

Urfi Javed turned ‘safety pins’ into a dress, wearing black lingerie inside. The actress also revealed the name of the person whose idea was to create a dress like this.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

If you have been looking out for some DIY ideas for your outfits, you may head to Urfi Javed’s social media account. After turning a waist belt into a top recently, Urfi has come up with another hack! She had used hundreds of safety pins to turn it into a dress – yes, you read that right! As bizarre as it may sounds, the fact is that the safety pin dress Urfi created for her look, appears to be extremely fashionable on her.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram on Sunday to share the video of her twirling in the safety pin dress. She created a strappy dress out of hundreds of safety pins, that gave a clear look of her toned body as well as her black lingerie. ALSO READ: Watch: Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

The safety pin dress that Urfi Javed wore took three whole days for her to curate. If you have been wondering whose idea, was it to curate a dress like that, it is none other than Urfi herself.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed revealed in the captions that the styling and idea of throwing around a dress with some hundreds of safety pins was hers. And while some may find the idea bizarre, there were many who appreciated her DIY skills, calling her “stunning” in the comments section. To take a look at her video, click here. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed ditches bra; wears waist belt as a crop top

