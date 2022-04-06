Watch: Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has a little something to say about superstar Ram Charan. Is she secretly crushing over the actor?

Urfi Javed has been making headlines these days. Her recent altercation with security guards in Mumbai, followed by Sussanne Khan’s jewellery designer sister Farah Khan Ali calling out the actor’s dressing and then a similar scenario with Kashmera Shah has what kept Urfi in the news recently.

Apart from these incidences of people trying to troll her for her fashion sense, Urfi Javed has proved that she knows how to shun her haters. However, this time around, Urfi is not in news for her fashion or for being trolled, it is for what she has spoken about superstar Ram Charan.

Urfi Javed was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning when she indulged in a quick chat with one paparazzo. As she was walking out of the airport arrival area, Urfi was asked whether she has seen the trailer of Yash’s upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. “I haven’t even seen KGF 1 yet. I feel bad but I will watch it,” said Urfi, while replying to the pap. She goes on to add that the craze for South Indian films has always been there in India. “There are so many handsome actors down South,” Urfi says in the video.

The paparazzo then asked her who is her favourite actor from the South to which the actor blushed a little and said, “Ram Charan…. He is very handsome.” This adorable video of Urfi Javed was shared by one paparazzo on his social media. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has been running high on the success of his recently released film RRR, co-starring JT NTR, and directed by SS Rajamouli. At the same time, Yash’s RRR is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. The film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.