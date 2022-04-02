Urfi Javed ditches bra; wears waist belt as a crop top

Urfi Javed went 10 times risky with her fashion as she ditched a bra and wore her waist belt instead as a crop top.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

If you think Urfi Javed has taken all sorts of risks with her fashion, you are highly mistaken. Urfi, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has gone 10 times riskier this time in experimenting with her fashion. No, we are not talking about the dramatic cut-out dresses that she often wears or the bikini tops she wears frequently. This time around, Urfi has used an accessory to cover up her assets.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed ditched wearing a bra, and instead, she opted to wear a waist belt. The actress put up a video on Saturday on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen ditching a black bra for a thick waist belt to make it a crop top. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed wore a bralette for her workout?

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

This was Urfi Javed’s take on re-using waist belts in a different fashion. Taking to the caption of her post, Urfi wrote about how she was wondering what to do with the broad waist belt she has, and that is when it strikes her to use them as crop tops.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Well, as bizarre as it may sound to you, the truth is that Urfi Javed did wear just a waist belt as a crop top over black pants. And once can’t deny that none but only Urfi could have pulled something as bold as this. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed wears sexy tie-up zebra print dress; takes a dig at Farah Khan Ali

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Meanwhile, it was recently when Urfi Javed got into a social media argument with Farah Khan Ali first and then with Kashmera Shah. Farah had tried to school Urfi Javed for her dressing sense, and Kashmera followed her soon after.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram