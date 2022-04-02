Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed ditches bra; wears waist belt as a crop top

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Urfi Javed went 10 times risky with her fashion as she ditched a bra and wore her waist belt instead as a crop top.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    If you think Urfi Javed has taken all sorts of risks with her fashion, you are highly mistaken. Urfi, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has gone 10 times riskier this time in experimenting with her fashion. No, we are not talking about the dramatic cut-out dresses that she often wears or the bikini tops she wears frequently. This time around, Urfi has used an accessory to cover up her assets.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed ditched wearing a bra, and instead, she opted to wear a waist belt. The actress put up a video on Saturday on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen ditching a black bra for a thick waist belt to make it a crop top.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    This was Urfi Javed’s take on re-using waist belts in a different fashion. Taking to the caption of her post, Urfi wrote about how she was wondering what to do with the broad waist belt she has, and that is when it strikes her to use them as crop tops.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Well, as bizarre as it may sound to you, the truth is that Urfi Javed did wear just a waist belt as a crop top over black pants. And once can’t deny that none but only Urfi could have pulled something as bold as this.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Meanwhile, it was recently when Urfi Javed got into a social media argument with Farah Khan Ali first and then with Kashmera Shah. Farah had tried to school Urfi Javed for her dressing sense, and Kashmera followed her soon after.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed is known to never settle down for anyone who tries to take a jibe at her or troll her, gave it back to both the ladies in a befitting reply. The actress has proved time and again that whether someone approves of her fashion sense or not, she will not go as per people’s opinion.

