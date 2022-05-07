Upset Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj finally talks about her viral MMS video

Shilpi Raj has made headlines for a variety of reasons. She recently discussed her viral MMS video as she 'cried over the MMS video' and said this

Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, has been in the news for a variety of reasons. Shilpi's MMS was leaked online a few weeks ago and circulated across several platforms for the uninitiated.



It went viral online, and many people mocked her for it. Shilpa was reportedly spotted in an inappropriate posture with her partner. She later denied being the girl in the video, though.



Following the MMS, another video became viral on the internet. She was questioned about the internet sensation. Shilpi said that the video where she's sobbing is one year old when questioned 'why did she put out a video where she's crying saying 'aisa nahin karna chahiye etc?'



TOI quoted Shilpi as saying, "That video of me sobbing is one year old. It had something to do with something else. I'm not sure how that sobbing video started circulating just as the MMS linked to me was released."



Shilpi explained, "When it comes to the MMS, I haven't seen it. It was related to my name, I was informed. I'm curious about the girl in the MMS. I'm not the female in the video. Mujhe badnaam karne ki ye saari koi saazish hai."



When asked if she knows who is behind this, she responded, "No, I'm not convinced. Toh log galat-shalat bolte rehte hai, industry mein jab koi badhta hai. Izzat nahi mahila ki koi." In addition, the singer disclosed that she has filed a lawsuit in court.