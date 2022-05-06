Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed compares herself with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said

    First Published May 6, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Urfi Javed criticises double standards by comparing her transparent outfit to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's; take a look
     

    Urfi Javed's fashion choices are frequently mocked. However, she recently resorted to Instagram stories to call out individuals who criticise her clothing for having double standards. Urfi Javed's penchant for odd clothing is well-known.

    When the Bigg Boss OTT star is seen in public, her wardrobe draws a lot of attention. The actress is frequently mocked for her dress choices. Urfi Javed, on the other hand, recently took to her Instagram stories to call out individuals who criticise her clothing for having double standards.

    Urfi Javed published an article about how she was being bullied because she was wearing revealing clothing. The headline said, "Urfi donned a translucent dress more than a mosquito net, people's rage poured on terrible fashion." She then uploaded a screenshot of another story in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu was commended for wearing a similar translucent ensemble.

    The headline for Oo Antava fame said, "Samantha donned a revealing top to display bravery, raising online fever." "Now you people know what I'm talking about plus I adore Samantha," Urfi wrote, pointing out double standards. I'm only referring to the headlines."

    In an interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed discussed her philosophy for dealing with social media harassment. "The point is, I don't have to deal with it." Why should I take care of it? It is not my responsibility to respond to everyone who does not like me. It's fine if you don't like me. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are meant to like me? It's unrealistic to expect everyone to like me. "I don't give a damn if people like me or not," she explained. Also Read: (9 Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her toned legs in HOT pants

    Urfi Javed recently appeared in a music video with her rumoured singer lover Kunwarr. She has also appeared in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2 on television. She also portrayed Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a while. Also Read: (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post

