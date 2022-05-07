Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The pair married in December of last year, and admirers have been adoring their photos ever since. Despite keeping their relationship a secret until the wedding, they no longer hesitate to proclaim their love for one another on social media. The actress posted a lovely photo of herself and her husband on social media earlier today, and it's already giving us serious relationship goals and winning everyone's hearts.

Katrina was seen wearing a white swimsuit while she held a shirtless Vicky close to her in the picture. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Me and mine." The image received love from many fans. The comments space was filled with heart and fire emojis, while a few confessed they were jealous of the couple.

Also Read: Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit

In December, Katrina and Vicky married in a small ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was only open to their immediate family and close friends. Vicky told Hello India Magazine that he is fortunate to have found a lifemate in Katrina. The Uri actor described Katrina as "smart and educated," saying he learns a lot from her. "Katrina has had a huge impact on my life in every way." I consider myself quite fortunate to have found a life partner in her since she is a knowledgeable, intellectual, and kind individual. Every day, I learn something new from her," Vicky stated.

Also Read: Urfi Javed compares herself with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said

Vicky Kaushal is currently working on several projects. Vicky will be featured in the upcoming film Sam Bahadur, with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama and Govinda Naam Mera starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be featured in Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, and Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot.