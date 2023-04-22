Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed BIKINI PICS: TV actress drops sexy photos on Instagram account

    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is renowned for her distinctive sense of style and the audacious styling experiments she conducts. Recently, she dropped some sultry and sexy photos of her in some bikinis with her friends and pals.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Bigg Boss fame uploaded a snapshot of herself in a peach-coloured bikini and oversized shades against a floral backdrop. Netizens were quick to admire her hot and sexy look. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Bigg Boss fame uploaded a snapshot of herself in a peach-coloured bikini and oversized shades against a floral backdrop. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the next photo, Javed is seen in a pool wearing a teddy T-shirt with her friend, who is wearing a green bikini, while showing off her cleavage. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi stuns netizens as she uploads a semi-nude picture of her with an X-ray report and a broken heart emoji, while she takes a selfie. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Showing off her curves and cleavage in a black sexy top, Javed looks hot and alluring in a snapshot she dropped on Instagram.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keeping her makeup nude, and eyes bold, Javed flaunts her sexy cleavage like never before. Netizens admired her hot avataar  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's Blue Tick: I don't need Elon Musk's verification ADC

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's BlueTick: I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification

    Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO

    Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead ADC

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya ADC

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Recent Stories

    Apple 15 inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip latest M3 chipset release may take time Report gcw

    Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip, latest M3 chipset release may take time: Report

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Harbhajan Singh shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 ICC World Cup revelation-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Harbhajan shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 World Cup revelation

    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport 2 arrested gcw

    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport, 2 arrested

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's Blue Tick: I don't need Elon Musk's verification ADC

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's BlueTick: I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification

    football premier league arsenal vs southampton manchester city erling haaland tweet after final whistle sparks meme fest snt

    EPL title race: Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon