Uorfi Javed BIKINI PICS: TV actress drops sexy photos on Instagram account

Urfi Javed is renowned for her distinctive sense of style and the audacious styling experiments she conducts. Recently, she dropped some sultry and sexy photos of her in some bikinis with her friends and pals.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Bigg Boss fame uploaded a snapshot of herself in a peach-coloured bikini and oversized shades against a floral backdrop. Netizens were quick to admire her hot and sexy look.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Bigg Boss fame uploaded a snapshot of herself in a peach-coloured bikini and oversized shades against a floral backdrop.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the next photo, Javed is seen in a pool wearing a teddy T-shirt with her friend, who is wearing a green bikini, while showing off her cleavage.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urfi stuns netizens as she uploads a semi-nude picture of her with an X-ray report and a broken heart emoji, while she takes a selfie.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Showing off her curves and cleavage in a black sexy top, Javed looks hot and alluring in a snapshot she dropped on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram